I’m a taxpayer in Danville school District 118 and I feel that there is a lot more to the story in the Commercial-News on Saturday, Sept. 25., in reference to the legal settlement concerning school board members and the superintendent. This story reeks of a lot of information needed by taxpayers.
I thought the school board was the boss of the superintendent of schools, not the other way around. I have sent a letter to Attorney General Kwame Rauol for his office to look into this crazy settlement. How can superintendent demand that two school board members resign when they were elected by taxpayers? I feel that it’s time to get rid of the superintendent ASAP and the whole story be put in the Commercial-News and Channel 3TV without having to request a FOIA (for public records). Taxpayers need to know the whole truth as to what’s going on with this $600,000 settlement. I know Insurance might pay for legal settlement, but we as taxpayers pay with our taxes to the insurance company.
I feel there is something not being released in this case to the public. We want the total truth to be explained to us taxpayers. Why did board members have to resign? Does the superintendent live in Danville or Chicago? That’s another question that needs answered to the taxpayers. What were the false billings turned into board about and how much? These and other questions need answered.
Chris Clapp, Danville
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.