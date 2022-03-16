Collisions between cars and wildlife are a growing problem on America’s roadways. If you’re like me, your heart hurts to see so many dead animals on the road and know that behind each collision a family may be burdened with serious injury or the loss of a loved one.
Every year there are 1 to 2 million automobile crashes with wildlife according to the Federal Highway Administration. Hundreds of people die and over 22,000 end up injured. As a nurse, I feel the need to let people know how we can prevent these tragedies.
Thankfully, there are solutions. One is wildlife-friendly infrastructure — things like wildlife crossing bridges and tunnels — to help wildlife safely cross roadways. Where installed, they reduce wildlife-vehicle collisions by up to 90 percent. Last fall Congress dedicated $350 million in the bipartisan infrastructure bill for states, municipalities, and tribes to build these crossings.
However, more can be done. There’s so much we don’t know about the movement of wildlife. The Illinois congressional delegation should consider supporting legislation that maps, studies, and conserves wildlife corridors. It will help us spend conservation money wisely and put much-needed crossings in locations that have the biggest impact to save lives.
Suzanne Steinrueck, Downers Grove
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.