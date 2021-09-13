President Biden asked OPEC and Russia to increase oil production to help us out. Both countries refused and said "no." The XL Pipeline was stopped by him, so now our gas prices here will escalate.
Debt and bankruptcy continue with the Biden agenda with insane spending; our children and grandchildren will unfortunately inherit this massive debt.
Biden's VP pick, Kamala Harris, alias the Border Czar, said progress was made at the border. Another government official said the border was closed. However, thousands continue to cross every week. That's progress? In his one bill, there is a pathway to citizenship for millions of illegals here and billions of your money for their legal status.
As far as the Afghanistan debacle, he knew it was coming and didn't prepare for it. He's now planning to bring to the U.S. 30,000 Afghans.
Another note: Former President Obama released the Taliban leaders from Gitmo that lead the march into Afghanistan. Did you also know that the Taliban is on Twitter, but former President Trump has been banned?
Another item in President Biden's spending spree bill is a mileage tax on the miles you put on your vehicle. In his energy bill, 95% of the materials needed we don't have, but China does.
This is the start of the new America, per Sen. Chuck Schumer. I hate to see what's next. More bad decisions.
Charles J. Matul, Covington
