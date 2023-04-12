This is one of the most fun letters to compose to commemorate NATIONAL LIBRARY WEEK April 23-29. Of all the destinations wherever I have resided, I never failed to find mental, emotional and spiritual refreshment within the walls of a local library. On this Easter Eve I find it gratifying to reflect upon how libraries have influenced me for almost seven decades.
In my first teaching position in Georgetown I fondly acquainted myself with contents at the former facility on E. West Street. Over the years I have checked out probably seven or eight times of what I have actually read. I find myself quickly skimming an unopened book just before returning.
Taking our sons to the Danville Public Library was always a fun event. I remember the huge water puddle outside of the back door. From time to time I have misplaced a book. Or I recall my mishap with a new Lincoln book. It slipped onto the floor of our backseat where one of us had spilled some pop; that was an expensive lesson to learn to take better care. We have Mrs. Mervis and her team to thank for the marvelous modern facility we enjoy now. I find myself entering its doors almost daily to print out a letter, read newspapers or enjoy lively conversations with the reference librarians. Well heck, the front desk personnel always extend friendly greetings, too.
If you are unfamiliar with your local library you are missing out in my opinion.
Keith D. Bouslog, Danville
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.