Attend an art show reflecting effects of the pandemic? Why?
Aren’t we all exhausted by thinking about the pandemic? The faces of COVID-19, ’20, and ’21 affronts our emotions. So, why would we wish to view art that reflects artists’ responses to the pandemic?
I found out.
As I watch the artists, Sarah Marjanovic and Heather Sandy, install their artworks today at the Illini Union Art Gallery in Urbana in preparation for “Living Hosts: Culturing Collaboration” (an exhibition open from Dec. 2 to Jan. 31), I see solemnity — a realization of the seriousness of the situation that they have placed themselves into — and excitement. They have had, as all of us, lives transformed by a virus, and yet they have worked long toward an apex.
The artists speak to me about their endeavor. “We are hoping to share our understanding of the effects of the pandemic through our art. It may be too much to hope, but perhaps our works will serve as a sort of historical documentation or as a catalyst for change.
As art pieces go up onto the walls of the gallery, I see Sandy’s representations in juxtaposition to Marjanovic’s abstractions.
“I create intriguing interplays representing the delicate and vulnerable as well as the strong and resilient. I am suggesting that living forms under invasion may succumb yet might resist,” states Marjanovic about her art. Yes, it seems to me that her works do reveal an ambivalence, one that encourages the viewer to interpret. I feel a freedom. There is no exclusion of points of view. I suspect that her audience will respond, as I do, to her beautiful abstractions with both warm emotion and cool contemplation at the same time.
“During the pandemic,” stated Sandy, “not only were familiar landscapes transformed, but so were emotional landscapes.” While I feel comfortable viewing the familiar reflected in her beautiful representational style, I get a message. I see chaos versus control. I’m opting for control and am encouraged.
Art allows for the engagement of one’s mind and draws forth pleasure derived from seeing beauty and for a moment squeezes out the negatives.
Patty Gillespie, Newton
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.