Lawlyes best choice for state’s attorney
My name is Michael Cox. I am a retired Danville police officer. I worked for the Danville Police Department for 30 years. I would like to recommend Sandra Lawlyes for the position of Vermilion County State’s Attorney.
I was a police officer when Ms. Lawlyes started working for the state’s attorney’s office. She worked her way up to the lead attorney, prosecuting major felonies. As a police officer, I made arrests for traffic on up to doing several cases involving the possession and sale of narcotics. In all of the cases that Ms. Lawlyes prosecuted of mine she was prepared and able to prosecute my cases to conviction.
In the years that I had the privilege of working with Ms. Lawlyes, I saw her ability to work with the attorneys, secretaries and social workers in the state’s attorney’s office. I also was party to Ms. Lawlyes mentoring both people in her office and law enforcement officers, including myself, so as to better put together and present a case that she or others in the office could better and more successfully prosecute.
We need this office to work at its very best. To obtain this I believe there is only one choice for state’s attorney, and that is to elect Sandra Lawlyes our next State’s Attorney.
— Michael Cox, Danville
