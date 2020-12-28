Lasting memories of Armstrong’s Sonna Knoll
Fifty tears ago on Dec. 13, 1970, three teenagers left Armstrong In Vermilion County to buy Christmas lights.
In less than five minutes the car had crashed and Sonna Knoll was dead. Sonna was a junior at Armstrong High School and a passenger in the car. Sonna had a heart of gold and was liked by everyone. She never had a bad word to say about anyone. She was smart and sang with the voice of an angel.
Not a Christmas goes by that I don’t think of her and what her life could have been. The entire school grieved the week of Christmas. Sonna was a child of God who practiced her faith with her voice. I was honored to know her and sing with her. I know she was welcomed to Heaven by God.
Sonna was as perfect as a human could be. But on that Sunday night, less than two blocks from home, she had not fastened her seat belt. She may have fastened it every other time she was in a car, but it only takes once to lose your life. You can die just two blocks from home.
Next time you get in your car, no matter the distance, think of Sonna and how only one mistake can end your life and what that could do to your family. Make sure everyone fastens their seat belt. You could be saving lives. It’s been 50 years and I still miss Sonna.
Celia Gorleski, Wichita Falls, Texas
