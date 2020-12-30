A couple of weeks ago my wife had a stroke. We live in Danville in an old two-story English Tudor.
The bedrooms are on the second floor. The day after she had her stroke I contacted a friend who referred me to a guy that could install a handrail to the steps leading upstairs. We’ve always needed one.
We’re both retired and I explained what I needed. He came over with a couple of workers and installed the perfect rail.
When I asked, “What do I owe you?,” he said: “We’re good. You’ve had a bad experience and it’s the least we can do. Bye.”
This guy didn’t know me at all. His name is Ryan Ziegler. Merry Christmas to us.
Bob Andrews, Danville
