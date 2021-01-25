I am writing in regard to the local blowback regarding the passage of HB3653. Several local elected officials have resorted to fear-mongering, referring to this bill as a “defund the police” initiative or one that “weakens law enforcement.”
I listened to Rep. Mike Marron on Linda Bolton’s radio show as he explained, in his opinion, that much of the reform needed was in the Chicago area and didn’t have the same implications here in Vermilion County. Rep. Marron further asserted that he had never had any issues with law enforcement in Vermilion County and thus concluded that there must not be a problem.
I would ask our representative to consider that maybe his past experiences with the police in Vermilion County do not accurately reflect the experiences of Black and brown residents, especially those in low-income areas. One of my earliest memories of Danville Police Department is them pinning my dad to the ground in front of his children. I remember how helpless I felt as I watched my father look up at us, his mouth full of blood.
Fast forward to 2018 as I sat in the conference room at Danville City Hall as we watched a blacked-out video of the Danville police shooting Danathe Gulliford. I listened as those in the room made excuses as to why he deserved to die instead of considering what our officers could have done differently that may have spared his life.
The fear and over-policing of Black and brown people is not something that exists only in Chicago. That fear is alive and well here in Danville and Vermilion County. I hosted a Black Votes Matter rally at the Vermilion County Administration Building. The sheriff’s office filled the first floor of the building with officers as though they expected an insurrection. I remember our children smiling and waving to the officers inside and being met with steely gazes.
So perhaps we must consider that Rep. Marron’s experience with law enforcement in Danville/Vermilion County is not a universal experience. Perhaps his status has protected him from seeing the side of officers witnessed in some of our low income, Black and brown neighborhoods. Some of us have been waiting for reformation of this system for decades. That doesn’t mean we “throw the baby out with the bathwater.” After all, no one is advocating to remove police entirely.
This type of hyperbole intentionally takes the focus away from the real conversation: that policing as usual has been detrimental to Black and brown communities. It should not be considered “anti-law enforcement” for police to wear body cameras and be forbidden from choking community members. It shouldn’t be considered “too extreme” that officers are required to share why someone was arrested in the first place before they can be charged with “resisting arrest.” It should not be considered a radical notion to end cash bail and allow those who are indigent to await trial at home while they are considered not guilty by the Constitution.
I would ask Rep. Marron and the many naysayers in Vermilion County to take a walk in the shoes of Vermilion County’s Black and brown impoverished residents’ shoes and experience policing unprotected by wealth, prestige or white skin. While so many of you feel that this bill was passed “too quickly,” many of us are wondering, “What took so long?”
Mary Catherine Roberson, Danville
