Page A6 Saturday includes five quotes of President Trump. All of which lead you to the conclusion that Trump “incited” the violent acts on the Capitol.
I listened to the speech, and find it interesting that no network news, CNN, MSNBC, or this paper included Trump’s quote, “I know that everyone here will soon be marching over to the capital building to peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard today. We will see whether Republicans stand strong for integrity of our elections but whether or not they stand strong for our country.”
If you think Trump incited the insurrection, that is your opinion. Not a fact. It would be nice for the local paper to print fair and opposing views. Let people make up their own minds based on facts and fair coverage.
Travis Winkler, Danville
