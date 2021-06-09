I recently read an article in the Commercial-News about findings issued by the Illinois Pollution Control Board regarding the coal ash located near the Middle Fork River.
Since the dawn of time, there have been malcontents whose lives receive meaning via incessant complaining. Why not be creative instead?
We are heavily reliant on China for rare earth elements. Coal ash contains rare earth elements such as dysprosium, etc. Instead of complaining, why not set up or seek out an entity that would extract valuable elements from the coal ash?
Just a thought.
Jennifer Davis, Champaign
