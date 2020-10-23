Initiative to replace flat tax worthy of support
In the Nov. 3 election, Illinois voters have a critical decision to make at the top of the ballot — whether to approve a question on a proposed amendment to the state constitution replacing Illinois’ current flat income tax rate with a graduated tax structure that the federal government and most states already have. This plan would result in the state’s wealthiest taxpayers paying higher rates, while all others would see no change or slight reductions in their current tax rates.
The Illinois Health and Hospital Association supports this initiative. It is vitally important that Illinoisans, especially the most vulnerable populations — children, pregnant women, working families, senior citizens, and the disabled — have access to the programs and services they need, including healthcare. Also, we all must address health and healthcare disparities that have been starkly exposed during the COVID-19 pandemic, which has disproportionately devastated communities of color.
To ensure Illinois has a strong, equitable healthcare system that serves everyone, the state must have predictable, stable financing, and moving to a graduated income tax is a fair and workable way to address the state’s financial challenges and needs. Without stable funding, our healthcare system could face deep cuts leading to less available and less affordable healthcare.
As voters return mail-in ballots in the coming days and weeks or go to polls on Nov. 3, we urge a “Yes/Si” vote on the proposed constitutional amendment for a graduated income tax. The health and well-being of all Illinoisans depend on it.
— A.J. Wilhelmi, President & CEO, Illinois Health and Hospital Association, Naperville
Flat tax remains the fairest type of taxation
We urge all voters to defeat the proposed Constitutional Amendment question that will be on the November ballot. If enacted, this amendment would end our state’s flat income tax and will roll into place a progressive income tax. But we believe there is nothing fair about a progressive tax — a tax that shifts the state’s financial burdens onto the most successful businessmen men and women. Vote no on the constitutional amendment to keep our state’s income tax flat and fair.
Illinois’ current non-graduated, or flat, income tax of 4.95% fairly applies the same tax rate to everyone in the state. Compare that to the proposed progressive tax. If the amendment is approved by voters in November, a progressive income tax rate structure — already agreed to by lawmakers — would take effect. This progressive income tax structure divides Illinoisans into categories based on their level of income, and, as income levels get progressively higher, so do the tax rates. Under this progressive income tax structure, the tax rates start at 4.75% and go all the way up to 7.99%.
Since the 1970s, Illinois’ constitution has ensured that all Illinoisans “equally” pay the same income tax rate. This means if the tax rate increases for one person it increases for all — this is fair. But under a progressive income tax, lawmakers can pick and choose whose taxes they raise. With a single bill, state lawmaker can adjust these income categories and raise the tax rates on any and all of us.
Illinois Farm Bureau policy states clear support for a flat tax. This policy, which has been vetted by our members, believes the flat tax is a fair way to tax the citizens of Illinois. A flat tax applies the same tax rate on everyone — no matter their income level. If the constitutional amendment is approved in November, lawmakers will impose varying tax rates based on how successful you are as an individual or as a corporation.
Let’s keep Illinois’ income tax fair. Vote no on the proposed constitutional amendment.
— Tyler Turner, Danville
Get behind teen driver safety initiatives
National Teen Driver Safety Week was October 18-24.
Beginning drivers occasionally make behind-the-wheel mistakes. Some can be easily corrected. Others result in crashes with property damage, injury, even death. The Illinois Insurance Association, a property-casualty trade organization, encourages parents, families, and local communities to get behind teen driver safety initiatives. Some ideas to consider:
Support state graduated driver license laws and adopt house rules to protect teen motorists. Illinois’ GDL gives teens more supervised time behind the wheel, bans hand-held mobile devices while driving, limits passengers, restricts night driving, and more. These measures have reduced teen driving fatalities, but laws are only part of the answer. Candid, open, and ongoing family discussions about driving safety, expectations, and responsibilities are equally important.
Model and reinforce good driving habits. Obey traffic laws; never drink and drive; always wear a seatbelt; routinely scan the roadway for unexpected situations. Avoid distractions that take eyes, hands, or focus away from the task at hand. Cell phones are one example. Music settings, temperature controls, mapping, food, passengers, even scenery are others.
Choose the right vehicle for your teen driver. A bigger, heavier car, truck, or SUV equipped with safety features is best. Avoid those with high horsepower engines, and always check NHTSA safety ratings.
Fatal teen crashes are devastating. Family members, friends, and entire communities are forever affected. We can help young motorists reach destinations intact and improve roadway safety for everyone by taking time to talk to teens about safe driving practices.
— Kevin J. Martin, executive director, Illinois Insurance Association, Springfield
Bennett fighting for our downstate schools
I am supporting Scott Bennett in the upcoming election because he has made it a priority to increase funding for schools throughout the 52nd District.
I was born and raised in Danville and was enrolled in District 118 schools for my entire educational career. I quickly learned that our schools desperately need more funding. We lacked adequate funding for important resources such as technology, textbooks, SAT prep, etc. In 2018, the new school funding formula that Bennett fought for brought home $2.1 million in new funding to Danville schools. I was so appreciative of this funding because it helped improve resources that are vital for the success of our students.
When COVID-19 hit and classes became remote, I was worried that there would not be enough resources for students to benefit from online learning. Bennett announced in September that the local schools in the 52nd District will receive $1.5 million in funding to help ease the transition to remote learning.
I was so happy to hear about this new funding because it is so important that the schools’ children and teachers stay safe but still receive a proper education during this challenging time. Education plays such an important role in the success of our community and I am reassured that Scott Bennett is fighting so that our downstate schools get their fair share.
— Madison Hall, Danville
Appreciation for support of Candy Day fundraiser
The Danville Lions Club would like to thank the residents of Danville and Tilton for their support during the recent Candy Day fundraiser.
We would like to extend a special thank you to County Market North and County Market Tilton for providing space to conduct this event.
— Keith Strinmoen, Danville
