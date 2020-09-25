Illinois program can keep you connected
The coronavirus pandemic has underscored the importance of having a telephone or internet connection in each household. Unfortunately, many Illinois households struggle to afford the cost of this vital connection to schools, employers, health-care providers, friends and family. If you or a loved one is struggling to make ends meet right now, the Lifeline program may help.
For Lifeline Awareness Week, I wanted to let your readers know more about the program. Lifeline is a federally funded program that partially subsidizes the cost of one telephone or broadband service per household, on either a mobile or landline connection.
Participants in Medicaid, SNAP, SSI, Federal Public Housing Assistance, or Veterans Pension and Survivors Benefits programs or someone making 135% or less of federal poverty guidelines are eligible. If you believe you may be eligible, you can apply or learn more about participating companies at lifelinesupport.org. You can also contact your telephone or broadband provider directly to see if they participate in Lifeline.
In Illinois, a program funded entirely through voluntary donations also subsidizes the installation of phone, and now internet, service for Lifeline participants. If you would like to donate to the program, you can do so on our website at linkupillinois.org.
We all rely on telephone or internet services. No one needs to go without this vital lifeline because of cost. You can learn more about the program at linkupillinois.org or on Facebook at Link Up Illinois.
— Allen Cherry, Des Plaines
Animals deserve more concern
If you want to live in a kinder, greener, healthier world without factory farms, slaughterhouses, wet markets, and pandemics, then go vegan in honor of World Animal Day, Oct. 4. Many zoonotic, or animal-borne, diseases, including COVID-19, bird flu, and swine flu, exist largely because animals are crammed in filthy factory farms, wet markets, and slaughterhouses, all to satisfy our voracious appetite for animal flesh.
According to Animalkind, the popular new book by Ingrid Newkirk and Gene Stone, the average American eats a whopping 222 pounds of meat per year. Because Americans eat so much meat, nearly 10 billion cows, chickens, pigs, and other farmed animals are raised and killed every year in the United States alone.
These animals are made of flesh, bone, and blood, just as humans are. They feel pain and joy, form strong family ties, and have impressive cognitive abilities, individual personalities, and likes and dislikes. They’re a lot like us, only different. To learn more about these animals — and why we shouldn’t eat them — check out Animalkind or watch the virtual book tour on www.PETA.org.
— Heather Moore, PETA Foundation, Norfolk, Virginia
Reduced benefits unfair to many retirees
I am a retired federal employee, and I am writing to raise awareness of the over 2.5 million retirees like me who have their Social Security benefits significantly reduced each month by the Windfall Elimination Provision (WEP) and the Government Pension Offset (GPO). We are unfairly penalized simply because we earned Social Security benefits through employment in the private sector as well as pension benefits through public service. In our state, thousands of Social Security beneficiaries are impacted by the WEP.
I, and millions of other beneficiaries, rightfully earned these benefits and should be collecting them in full each month. I urge Congress to address these unfair provisions by enacting legislation that brings fairness and financial relief to those affected.
— James May, West Lafayette, Ind.
