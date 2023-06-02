The travel advisory column by Byron York and his concern for blacks and Hispanics moving to Florida was a display of his ignorance of the many who are becoming conservative voters. It is an insult to lump the prejudice against the LGBT with people who are not white. The big difference today is not race but ideology. That ideology is based on whether we have biblical or non biblical world views.
People are moving to Texas and Florida because there are laws that protect their children against the leftist propaganda that is not based on scripture. I don’t think I need to get into the fine points. No place is perfect, but having lived in Florida during the covid pandemic, I can say that I appreciated that our churches did not close down, and while we wore masks for a short time, it was nothing like the governmental controls put on people in Illinois. It is one thing to care about people’s health and it is another thing to have government intrusion especially on social issues. If you ever lived in a free state you could tell the difference. DeSantis has a biblical worldview and it shows in his political stand.
Also, much of government, black and white are in agreement or the laws would not be what they are in Florida. People are smart to move their families there. Hopefully, Illinois will elect godly leaders who will balance a budget, get us out of debt, and know that gambling and marijuana dispensaries are not the solution to a better tomorrow.
Linda Jones, Rossville
