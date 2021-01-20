Illinois can, and should, do better than Mary Miller
I am writing because Illinois deserves better representation in Congress than Mary Miller.
While I am a Democrat, I am not objecting to the congresswoman based on policy: We can disagree and discuss these. I object to Ms. Miller because she disagrees with the basic premise that we should have a freely-elected representative government.
Two examples of her anti-democratic attitude are her vote to overturn the legitimate and overwhelming victory of Joe Biden and, equally sad, referencing Adolf Hitler as (her?) model for political action. The 15th District can have another Republican (or, better, Democratic) congressperson who also supports what distinguishes America from much of the world — the longest-lived democracy.
Andrew Vesselinovitch, A friend in Chicago
