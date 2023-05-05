Have you ever seen The Music Man? It’s a story of Harold Hill, a “flim-flam man” who arrives in River City, Iowa, and convinces them that they need a band and that he’s the man that will give it to them. He stirs up the residents of River City by convincing them that the band will keep their young people out of trouble.
Well, the city of Danville has its own Harold Hill, and he goes by the name of Mark Dickson. The band was a proposed city ordinance designed to keep the “trouble” out of Danville. And he has stirred up a hornet’s nest here, which was the point, and members of the council fell for it.
Newly-reelected mayor Rickey Williams Jr. took his 59-vote mandate and foisted an illegal ordinance and years of litigation onto the people of Danville and also the people of Vermilion County.
In the face of opinions from the city’s corporation counsel, the city’s former attorney, a former state’s attorney/judge, the ACLU attorney, and the Illinois attorney general, seven members of the city council and the mayor exhibited ignorance, hubris and stubbornness and passed an ordinance that is horribly drafted and unenforceable. They would’ve had my legal opinion to ignore as well, had I been able to get into the room. The fact that this city council meeting was not held in a larger venue shows just how importantly the mayor values everyone’s opinion.
The same people that stood up there and claimed fealty to the Constitution are the same people that believe falsehoods about criminal justice reform, don’t believe in any rights for the accused, and advocated for an overthrow of our government. The same people who stood up there who want to legislate against freedoms for women, complained and protested about their freedom from governmental interference and masking requirements. It is astonishing how a minority group of people are being allowed to make decisions for the majority, all in the name of their beliefs that most people don’t share.
It was comical when the non-lawyer mayor arrogantly declared that he knew the legality of the Comstock Act, and decided that the law of the State of Illinois can be ignored by a city with a declining population of 29,000 people. But what happened here was quite unfunny in its ignorance. Religious views took the place of proper aldermanic representation and fiscal responsibility. And let’s not forget the stunning, surreal conversation with the chief of police about ways to investigate and enforce this law.
They all sat there with the open letter from the Illinois attorney general in your face telling them that he will intervene in order to defend the law of the State of Illinois, and gave him the proverbial middle finger. The prosperity of the city of Danville is vital to all of Vermilion County. Opening up the city to litigation like this is extremely reckless for the mayor to advocate and for the council to approve. Don’t let the tyranny of the minority keep you from doing what’s best for the city you all represent.
Sandra Lawlyes, attorney, Danville
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.