Keith D. Bouslog's letter expressed his appreciation for Danville Public Library. The Vermilion County Museum is also well known. Both libraries are exceptional; but what many people do not know is that there is a third library which is just as exceptional and contains information the others don't have.
Illiana Genealogical and Historical Society has been located in Danville for over 60 years and covers most of eastern Illinois and western Indiana; but some call it Danville's best kept secret, for so few people seem to know of it.
IGHS started as a dream of a long-ago Danville High School teacher, and at first filled only a shelf in his classroom. Gradually the resources outgrew the space, and the library made several moves before finding a permanent home in what some will remember as Berhalter Funeral Home.
If you have ever wanted to leave family records for your descendants, our library is the place to start. It contains thousands of obituaries, family files, subject files, abstracts, marriage and birth records, school yearbooks, microfilm, information from other states, and so much more. Ancestry.com is free to patrons. Our library is staffed by volunteers who are eager to help.
Don't wait too late to start your search. Come to visit us at 215 W. North St. any Tuesday through Friday between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. For questions call IGHS at 217-431-8733.
— Janive L. Underwood, corresponding secretary, Illiana Genealogical and Historical Society
