After a year of anxiety-filled climate news, from a crippling drought out west to a stark IPCC report, it’s difficult to convey my excitement when I learned that the Senate reconciliation bill might put a price on carbon — what most economists agree is the most efficient way to decrease U.S. carbon emissions while promoting innovation and job growth in clean energy. The good news came from the Sept. 25 New York Times article reporting that Senate Majority Leader Schumer asked the Senate Finance Committee to “craft legislation that would price carbon” while respecting “Mr. Biden’s pledge not to raise taxes on families earning less than $400,000.”
Undoubtedly, this excitement is reverberating throughout Citizens’ Climate Lobby, whose recent grassroots campaign got over 20K people to make 50K contacts to the Senate in support of carbon pricing. As Democrats negotiate down the $3.5 trillion dollar price tag, it’s far from too late to get in on the climate action. By following the URL citizensclimatelobby.org/white-house, you can send a short message to President Biden along with Sens. Durbin and Duckworth. How can you resist? We got carbon pricing into the budget race. Let’s get it over the finish line.
Chelsea Peterson, Urbana
