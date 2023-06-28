Have fun, be cautious with fireworks
Independence Day is approaching, and fireworks will soon dominate the sky. The Illinois Insurance Association and its member companies encourage residents to choose professional fireworks shows over backyard exhibitions.
Fireworks are dangerous explosives. Mishandling fireworks can have life-altering consequences. Unfortunately, hospitals treat thousands of firework-related injuries every year. Nearly a quarter of these cases are children burned by sparklers. Property damage is also an issue as fire departments put out fires related to hot embers and falling debris.
Individuals determined to stage their fireworks should remember the following tips.
• Federal, state, and local laws and ordinances restrict — and often prohibit personal fireworks displays. Find out what’s allowed in your locale.
• Identify a responsible, sober adult to light fireworks. Keep children far from the launch area. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission reports that firecrackers, reloadable shells, Roman candles, bottle rockets, and novelties cause 41 percent of firework-related injuries. Another 19 percent are related to sparklers, which can burn at temperatures up to 2,000 degrees Fahrenheit.
• Set off fireworks in a clear, flat, open area clear of combustible debris.
• Keep a water bucket or garden hose near the light-off location.
• Use water to extinguish deployed fireworks and place them in a metal trash can. Do not re-light duds. Soak nonfunctioning fireworks in a water bucket before disposal.
Fourth of July celebrations are a fun, family tradition. Protect your loved ones by attending an approved fireworks display this year.
Kevin J. Martin, Executive Director, Illinois Insurance Association, Springfield
A time to embrace faith, fidelity
My former Danville friend, Darrell Maxwell, informed me earlier this month about 11 unsuccessful attempts at an Illinois abortion clinic. I think that the clinic is called “Hope Center”, Located near the St. Louis metropolitan area. The most recent was for a 13-year-old, and thankfully the authorities contacted Barnes Hospital who agreed to come to the rescue. This is another reason why I feel as a Danville resident that I do not want to quietly acquiesce. True women’s health care is endowed by souls who monthly contribute to our local Women’s Care Clinic.
I also refuse to bow to the insanities of Pride month. I like how John Stonestreet defies the mainstream media’s promotion of Pride month. It openly blasphemes Jesus and mocks Christian symbolism. Sorry, but I am in no “critical theory mood.”
I like Professor Robert George’s idea from Princeton University who wrote in a recent email to Stonestreet, “I have declared June to be Fidelity Month — a month dedicated to the importance of fidelity to God, spouses and families, our country and our communities.”
The 2009 Manhattan Declaration outlines Christian conviction in all areas of life. Stonestreet stated in a recent Breakpoint podcast, “It only makes sense that Professor George would suggest Fidelity Month as a time of intentionally remembering of those allegiances (to marriage and religious liberties) so often scorned in a culture like ours. ‘Pride’ for example asks us to prioritize desire and autonomy over allegiance to God, children, each other and ultimately to reality itself.”
If you are interested for more information to live like a Christian in this confusing cultural moment, go to breakpoint.org. If not, that’s OK, but my free advice is to seriously embrace fidelity, being faithful.
Keith D. Bouslog, Danville
