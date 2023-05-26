Our husband/father was a Korean War veteran. At the end of life he suffered from dementia and, ultimately, his body gave out.
He was a patient at the Honor House in the Illiana VA Medical Center for the final four months of his life. He received absolutely phenomenal care there. The staff was highly professional, conscientious, compassionate and respectful of our husband/father. They truly honored and dignified the final months of his life.
We are extremely thankful and grateful for the care he received and the support the Honor House staff gave our family during a difficult time. We couldn’t ask for more. We feel blessed.
— The family of Stephen Bianchetta Sr., Georgetown
