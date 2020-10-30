Regardless of your political leanings, there is one thing most of us can agree on; billionaires and corporations make the rules. With their lobbyists and lawyers they funnel millions into campaign coffers giving them a huge and unfair advantage over the vast majority of citizens.
Even during the worst pandemic in a century, profits continue to soar. The rich have never been richer. But this year, on Nov. 3, the citizens of Illinois have a rare opportunity to level the playing field, if just a tad, by voting "yes" to the Fair Tax Amendment.
This referendum is as nonpartisan as it gets. For 97% of us, Republicans and Democrats alike, state income taxes will remain the same or even drop, while the top 3%, those uber-wealthy who unfairly reap millions under our current flat tax structure, will be asked to cough up a little more. This is no different than how federal taxes are determined and how it’s done in 36 other states.
Don’t be fooled by the “vote no” scare tactics. There is nothing in this amendment that calls for raising taxes of any kind — on retirement income or otherwise. All this amendment does is change the structure for taxing, from a flat tax rate to one that is graduated.
Regular folk don’t get chances like this often. Don’t let the billionaires keep making rules. Vote "yes" on Nov. 3 for the Fair Tax Amendment.
— M. Stephen Hopkins, Danville
