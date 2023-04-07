I attended the press conference held recently by the Illinois Freedom Caucus at 600 Logan concerning an abortion clinic coming to Danville.
About 50 people came to show their opposition to killing the unborn. Overturning Roe v. Wade was supposed to make abortion illegal, but Gov. Pritzker and the liberals are exercising states rights against federal law. A man from Texas brought a list of 65 cities who became sanctuary cities for the unborn even when abortion was legal. They took the high road and refused to allow killing the unborn in their cities.
The Danville council could definitely have refused to allow an abortion clinic in Danville. One man told me the state said they had to allow it. Not true. If those cities could stop it, so could Danville.
The person getting rich from the clinic is from Indianapolis. One speaker said that Illinois makes it very hard for the average, badly needed doctors to get a license to practice in Illinois, and yet they let this take place.
The basic problem is evil reigns when good men, and those who believe the Bible is absolute truth, do nothing. While the LGBT community, the gaming community, and the abortion community pushes their agendas we stay too silent. We need to see Christian young people getting involved in politics as well as into business.
Thank heavens for Turning Point, Chi Alpha and other Christian ministries and activists who are going into our universities encouraging conservative young people where the woke professors are working hard to promote their ungodly social agendas.
Linda Jones, Rossville
