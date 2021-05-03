This is in response to several editorials, including Everytown for Gun Safety and the Commercial-News, after the Indy FedEx shooting. “Indiana’s Red Flag law is broken!! Fix it!”
Everytown for Gun Safety is the polar opposite organization from something like the NRA or ISRA, yet EGS comments are precisely correct, in my opinion.
Indiana’s RFL worked. The shooter had a shotgun taken away. But the police/prosecutors/court missed the next step, so he was able to just go replace the guns taken away. People failed the law, did not use the tools they were given.
So many times, when these terrible shootings occur, there’s a mad rush to judgment — “Need more laws!” — without a careful review of what went wrong. We still do not know the full story of the Indy FedEx shooting failure. Were the police understaffed? Did the Marion County prosecutor’s office put a low priority on this case? If someone needed more time, was there attempts to justify a finite extension to certain time limits of the law? Answers to those questions should be investigated.
Poorly written RFLs could become a tempting tool for abuse. Most of the RFLs have a great deal of proof on someone if their guns are “ temporarily” taken away. One could spend thousands of dollars in legal fees if frivolous claims (lies) are listened to. That needs to be closely monitored, too.
Maybe there exists some tiny, small, miniscule tidbit of common ground here between EGS, NRA and ISRA? Make the gun laws on the books work first before asking for more.
Michael W. Muczynski, Tilton
