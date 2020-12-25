Concerning the demolition of Ramey Court in Georgetown, according to the VHA, “The land will be left vacant and undeveloped after the demolition due to a lack of local amenities that are now desirable with modern-day renters. Amenities lacking include access to consistent public transportation, local supermarkets and convenience stores, shopping facilities, restaurants, gas stations, medical facilities, parks and places of employment and education, according to VHA.”
That’s funny. Georgetown has: a grocery store, two dollar stores, two gas stations, five places to get take out, a park, a library, two banks, public schools (one of which is about a two-minute walk away from the housing complex), bus stops to Danville, a flower shop, a market that sells seasonal veggies, fruit, pumpkins and Christmas trees, a gift shop, many churches, a fire department, a senior center, a doctor’s office, hair salons, tax office, etc.
Georgetown has no amenities for the modern-day renter? I beg to differ. It’s just fine for all the other residents who live here.
Lynda Brooks, Georgetown
