I was at the rally at the Capitol recently reference to after school funding cuts. This "mis-forecast" of funds also impacts me on a deeply personal and professional level. I have, over the course of 5 years, established a program at Oakwood Jr. High School that has seen great progress and great relationships have been formed.
I see students daily in my community who were struggling 7th- and 8th-graders who are now graduating high school, working in the community, and furthering their education. Without our after school program, would they be in that same position?
My children also attend after school programming through Project Success of Vermilion County. My 13-year-old has a safe space to socialize and interact with peers that has helped her mental health and reinforced her confidence that there are other kids just like her in the school, struggling emotionally and mentally. This is going to have a lasting devastating impact on her and other students in the program. My 9-year-old receives additional tutoring and homework assistance that has helped so much with the deficit of learning that he has struggled with due to the impact of Covid-19.
Our school day teachers are already stretched thin trying to teach our students without being able to address the deficit in learning directly. How are our students going to fare compared to other states without this important partnership?
Joanna Pickering, Oakwood
