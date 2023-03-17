Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. deserves to be re-elected. He has done a good job of representing the entire city of Danville. He steered us through the Covid epidemic, making tough, but good, decisions.
In the wake of the economic downturn post-epidemic, Mayor Williams has managed to make our city attractive to new business investors. Under his leadership, the city council has built up our “rainy day” fund, increased police and firefighter pension contributions, and made badly needed improvements to our city’s infrastructure. Williams has been successful in obtaining grants to help keep property taxes in check.
Mayor Williams is visible around Danville, attending many civic and social events, which shows his commitment to our community. He is intelligent, diligent and honest, qualities lacking in some elected officials. He cares about Danville.
—James and Lois Gholson, Danville
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.