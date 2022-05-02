Regarding a recent letter to the editor concerning Marjorie Q-Anon Greene being loved by the right, Q-Greene stated the obvious recently that they are in fact the GQP base now. They’ve become the Party of White Supremacy whose platform is to overthrow democracy. Party over country.
The letter writer mentions dishonor in Afghanistan, open boarders and sloppy elections. Just more conspiracies and misinformation. The only dishonor in Afghanistan was staying too long, there are no open borders and the 2020 election was the most secure in history, while all claims of voter fraud provided no proof.
They go on to state that money seems to be more important than morals. That would be the case with supporters of the last president as they sold their souls to a man that lies, cheats and steals his way through life. As well as averaging 10 lies daily during his term.
The writer went on to claim that they voted for him because he is against globalism and going against the swamp. Ya, he was anti-NATO and burnt bridges with most all of our allies. And I’ve got news for you ... he is the swamp. A large number of his administration is now facing indictments while he is looking at numerous lawsuits himself.
There, fixed it.
Robert Young, Danville
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.