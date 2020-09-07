Facing down everyday frustrations
As we face our daily challenges, we often find they feel overwhelming. Such challenges inspire many emotions in us, but the most recurring emotion is frustration which, I believe, is the emotion wherein all other feelings reside. By definition frustration is a “feeling of being upset and annoyed especially because of an inability to change or achieve something” (thanks to dictionary.com).
Our day starts with frustration — did the toothpaste run out? If it did, did I buy a replacement? Did someone eat the last waffle for breakfast? Did anyone make coffee? Is our favorite shirt wrinkled or even dirty? The day — which could be full of promise and accomplishment — suddenly is full of nothing but frustration.
I have come to realize that the two most important places in the world where frustration occurs can be found in the health care field and the educational field. In health care, we find a patient whose illness cannot be cured and a doctor whose vast knowledge cannot do what he would like to achieve — complete wellness for any and all patients. And those involved in education face the same dilemma.
The desire to educate each child and to give that child the knowledge to cope with adult life which awaits him/her is a desire which teachers often find an impossible teaching task.
Still, every educator, much like every doctor, knows that the desired adult goal is often unreachable. Young people face the frustration of “adulting”: How will I pay for college? Will I be able to find a job? Will my relationship with my best friends change? How will my parents treat me now that I am older? The reality is that even if these young people find answers to the frustrating questions, they will have new frustrations pop up. In my mind, the only way to deal with frustration is to acknowledge its existence and deal with the result as steadily as possible. I predict that if you do not do this, you will encounter yet another new and different frustration, and so the circle begins again.
— Judy Turner, Danville
