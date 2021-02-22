Due to the nearly year-long COVID-19 pandemic, many Vermilion County businesses have lost a great deal of money or closed, employees lost their jobs and everyone has suffered some type of hardship.
Jim Dey from the News Gazette in Champaign stated in his Opinion column that this is not true for our politicians and their monthly pension checks. Vermilion County’s very own former state Rep. Bill Black receives $11,742.42 a month plus a 3% pay increase every year that we taxpayers are footing the bill for. There are too many problems with this state mention that are a result of the time Rep. Black spent in Springfield, but when you make the rules, things usually work in your favor.
“Show me a man that gets rich by being a politician and I’ll show you a crook." — Harry S Truman.
— Bart Bailey, Danville
