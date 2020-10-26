Soon we will vote in one of the most important elections in our time.
Will you vote for a President that wants to keep America first or one that hopes to make a lot of money while in office and sell America down the drain? One who has lowered taxes or one that wants to raise them? Secure our boarders or open them to illegals, gangs and terrorist? Fight corruption or be part of it? To bring our education system back to the top or use it to indoctrinate our children into socialism?
Have a strong military to protect us or so weak we could be easily taken over? Allow us to keep our guns or our protection or confiscate them? Realize gun violence is caused by those sinning, not by God fearing people? Believe in our Constitution or want to destroy it? Believe in God or want to deny his existence? Stand with law and order or want to abolish it?
Have people that work for what they need or those that set on the couch and wait for the money to arrive or steal to get it? To be right or politically correct? To bring abortion to an end or support the killing of born and unborn children? One who is tough on terrorism or one who wants to support it? A news media that is fair and balanced as opposed to those that attempt to brainwash us?
The truth shall set you free.
— Max Morgan, Covington, Indiana
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.