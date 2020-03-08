Editor:
Darren Duncan is a seventh-generation farmer and father of four who is disgusted with politicians in Washington more concerned about getting rich off their office or winning an election than serving the people they represent.
Darren will fight for rural areas and small towns like ours, throughout central and southern Illinois to help make sure they're no longer forgotten by the D.C. elite.
Darren supports our president and will bring common sense to Washington. Darren is a Christian, farmer and conservative.
Unlike, his opponent, Darren cannot be bought by the swamp and the D.C. insiders who have spent more than $500,000 trying to buy their influence in this election.
Support a candidate who can’t be bought. Vote for Darren Duncan on March 17.
Alex Walker
Mattoon
