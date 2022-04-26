Life is short and I want to live it well.
Too many regrets formed in my past...LIVE to create no more.
Say what needs to be said and do what needs to be done, for you may not be given the opportunity again.
We need to take time to think, for seconds turn into minutes, minutes into hours, hours into days, days into weeks, weeks into months, months into years, years into decades and, by the grace of God, some have decades into century.
What you have is passing by. This very moment has been given to us and is so precious, yet so many of us take it for granted.
Treasure the moments you’ve been given from God and experience life to the fullest to glorify Christ, for life can change in a blink of an eye and life can be taken just as quickly.
A friend once said to me there is only one life and it will soon pass. Only what is done for Christ will last.
There are no limits on the impact you can make in someone else’s life.
You have the opportunity to use your time for what is right in front of you. Begin with your abilities, gifts, talents, education, skills and resources in which God has blessed you with.
So every person has something to give, no matter your age, money, education, insecurities, fears, etc. How are you choosing to spend the time you have left?
I encourage you to begin right now. The only present you have this very moment in time is to take the opportunities with all that you are and make our world a more pleasant and caring experience.
To everything there is a season, and a time for every purpose under Heaven. Ecclesiastes 3:1.
Angela Naylor Wangler, Cayuga, Ind.
