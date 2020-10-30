Donald Trump is truly a man of the people
Why does President Trump connect with the common man? How is it that a New York billionaire has the ability to reach into the hearts of millions of common people and get them to run in droves to his rallies, hold self-initiated boat parades and ultimately throng to the polls to vote for him?
Whereas Joe Biden, the man who has common roots, can hardly draw an ounce of enthusiasm from the same common men.
No one can reasonably argue with the dichotomy, so let me share what is in the hearts and minds of this enthusiastic Trump voter and my compatriots.
President Trump loves America. He wants to see the promise and the goodness of America restored. He has unapologetically stood up for our country, and that is opposite from the expression we got from President Obama. Many of us still believe in the founding wisdom and goodness given to us by our forefathers.
He is a leader. He gets things done.
He kept his promises. He appointed judges that interpret the Constitution based on the founder’s intent. He gave us tax cuts that brought a booming economy. He secured the U.S. border, and he believes that a baby is a baby (a fact that the left has never followed the science on). Furthermore, he has removed us from the insane Iran nuclear deal, supports Israel, and refuses to send our soldiers into unnecessary wars.
He shares our values and fights for our interests. The First and Second amendments (and all the rest) are real to him like they are to us. It is his loud cry of “let freedom ring” again that gives us hope.
While on the other hand, I have watched Joe Biden for over 30 years. First of all, he is not the uniter that he claims to be. He can be quite partisan. Secondly, he has become a flip-flopper and has a history of plagiarizing. Thirdly, he is a big government man. Finally, he and his family became wealthy through being in politics. He is hardly a man of the people.
Joe Biden is Washington — 47 years of it.
Donald Trump is truly the common man in this race.
— Samuel Ristow, Cissna Park
Graduated tax a fair tax, unless you’re a billionaire
Regardless of your political leanings, there is one thing most of us can agree on; billionaires and corporations make the rules. With their lobbyists and lawyers they funnel millions into campaign coffers giving them a huge and unfair advantage over the vast majority of citizens.
Even during the worst pandemic in a century, profits continue to soar. The rich have never been richer. But this year, on Nov. 3, the citizens of Illinois have a rare opportunity to level the playing field, if just a tad, by voting “yes” to the Fair Tax Amendment.
This referendum is as nonpartisan as it gets. For 97% of us, Republicans and Democrats alike, state income taxes will remain the same or even drop, while the top 3%, those uber-wealthy who unfairly reap millions under our current flat tax structure, will be asked to cough up a little more. This is no different than how federal taxes are determined and how it’s done in 36 other states.
Don’t be fooled by the “vote no” scare tactics. There is nothing in this amendment that calls for raising taxes of any kind — on retirement income or otherwise. All this amendment does is change the structure for taxing, from a flat tax rate to one that is graduated.
Regular folk don’t get chances like this often. Don’t let the billionaires keep making rules. Vote “yes” on Nov. 3 for the Fair Tax Amendment.
— M. Stephen Hopkins, Danville
Republican Party is the ‘right’ party
I feel a need to write my opinion at this time of turmoil.
I’m in my 70s and have seen many presidential elections, none more important than the last and the next.
I can remember Truman and Eisenhower, Kennedy and Nixon. These were good men, always putting America first. At that time in history, there wasn’t much difference between right and left.
However, now it has become right and wrong.
The right party leader had us in the strongest economy and lowest unemployment since 1969. He has made the military stronger, supports police and our war veterans.
He also has changed the corrupt trade agreement that was made by Bill Clinton in which we gave China our factories, jobs and technology. China paid us back by giving us COVID-19.
The wrong party contains communists, TV networks and some newspapers. All of the above are owned by six or more billionaires.
These men can’t buy Trump.
Patriots will vote for the right party. Even Truman wouldn’t like this Democratic Party.
— R. Norman, Covington, Ind.
Pay attention to the ‘one’ that gets results
Contrary to what the roosters in the political offices say, it will not be them that save us. They are good at crowing that “we’re trying to get this done,” but it’s the president or the Democrats or the Republicans, whoever, etc.
Then they go back to their offices with their guaranteed paychecks, guaranteed wage increases, guaranteed insurance coverage, guaranteed pensions, but like roosters, they produce nothing unless it benefits them.
It is the “one” that will produce results, the “one” that shows up for work, washing their hands, covering their faces, being considerate of others. The “one” that does the simple act of planting a tree to clean the air. The “one” that stands before an angry crowd to protect a cop, the “one” that joined him, the “one” that stepped forward to link arms. The “one” that stands up to fight the injustices in the system.
We are the “one.”
— J.M. McCarter, Oakwood
