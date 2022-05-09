We have to take issue with columnist John Krull in his May 7 hit piece on the current Supreme Court, somehow blaming Trumpites for the scandalous and sordid leaking of a document violating the trust of the Supreme Court, and almost certainly executed by one or more of the leftist law clerks serving one of four leftist justices.
Krull further besmirches both justices Gorsuch and Kavanaugh, both cradle Catholics, as having lied in their confirmation hearings, denying them the intellectual latitude to have honestly been swayed in deliberations by the arguments of other justices. Isn’t that exactly what we expect juries and jurists to do to resolve dilemmas? In Krull’s words, they lied “to ascend to a position of profound influence.”
Calling the current court “little more than a haven of mendacious hacks,” he arouses in some the suspicion that his objections, coming from his heritage within Franklin College, a school within a community well known to have deep anti-Catholic roots, really lie with the perceived over-representation of qualified Catholics on the High Court.
Perhaps these men and women simply have had the advantage of excellent educations in parochial schools and top-flight universities; But the latest member added clearly got to the court through another (Catholic) president who violated all of the precepts of our Constitution and free and equal society by declaring, after Justice Breyer’s announced retirement, that he would nominate only a Black female to the Court. So much for fairness for all, regardless of race, sex or creed.
Vince Koers, Danville
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.