Comrade, does anyone know who we are? When some politician brings an issue up about the border wall, another politician will object, saying, “This is not who we are.”
Next, an issue is brought up about all the illegal immigrants. Shouldn’t we deport them? “No, this is not who we are.”
What about the election laws in Georgia, saying those who have proper ID should be allowed to vote. But oh no, “this is not who we are.”
Doesn’t anyone know who we are? Isn’t this still America?
What about our 16 automobile manufacturing plants in Mexico?
Is this who we are?
— Don Richardson, Danville
