I spent 39 years as an RN, 20 months shielding at home and wearing a mask, being vaccinated and being immunocompromised.
Today, many were unmasked at Meijer, abridging my freedom to live and shop safely. I presume their rude, ignorant actions go from being unmasked to being unlicensed/uninsured drivers, drunkards and will not waste a care at their deaths.
Only 38% of this county are educated, caring responsible citizens. I am so disappointed.
Cheryl Carlson, Danville
