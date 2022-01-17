Thanks to the C-N for the series of articles concerning the January 6 insurrection. Hopefully it will enlighten some.
In response to a recent reader that is still using the fake news excuse, they claim the former president did not stir up anyone that day. Other than instructing them to march to the Capitol, which the event was not permitted to do, and “fight like hell or you won’t have a country anymore.” Which did in fact stir them to act. Meanwhile, he sat back, waited and watched his plan unfold. In the end, they are criminals being prosecuted, not political prisoners. Saying different does not make it so.
Also mentioned was a fear of voting rights being taken away from them. In fact, Republicans are attempting to restrict voting after finding no evidence of fraud during the sham audits. Conservative-controlled states are also moving to put officials into place that hesitated to certify the 2020 election. There’s where real concern should be placed.
And more cries of socialism. Presume they like Social Security and Medicare. Never any mention about needless subsidies to oil companies and the like though, just complaints about programs that help people.
Finally, I have to laugh at the comments hoping for new leaders that are not after power but with values. Seriously? Our last leader was a power hungry narcissist with no ethics or values, and a rules-don’t-apply-to-him mentality. He sold America a pack of lies that many never questioned.
Robert Young, Danville
