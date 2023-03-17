Is our current Danville school leadership doing the best for our students and our community?
Based on the state school report card, the News-Gazette reported that of 32 schools in the area, Danville ranked last with only 57% of freshmen students being on track to graduate in 4 years. Unacceptable!
Last year, the DHS graduation rate increased from 61% to 67% after the board lowered the graduation credit requirements in September 2021 from 44 credits to less than 30. The graduation rate for Black students has averaged 64% over the past 4 years with a low of 56% in 2021.
Chronic absenteeism is at an all-time high of 40% and 48% of our students are chronic truants. At the same time, administrators received a 16% average salary increase over the past 4 years from $87,087 to $103,492 with an average increase of 7% last year.
The one-year administrative increase last year was almost as much as teachers received the past 4 years. Teachers received a 9% average increase over the past 4 years which includes the 4% average increase last year. No wonder staff are leaving our district based on the board salary priorities.
Our district schools' achievement ranks in the lower 25% on state achievement testing and at the high school level only 9% of our juniors met standards in math and 10% in English.
Our students deserve better, and board priorities need changed.
I support Alice Payne and Kim Corley for BOE and hope you will as well.
Lon Henderson, Danville
