In regard to the $600,000 payment the Danville School Board made to Alicia Geddis and Letha Reeves, this is blackmail and I agree with Lon Henderson’s statement that Geddis attempted to gain leverage over her contract negotiations and discredit him. This has never happened in the Danville school system before.
Some of the allegations date from 2018, 2019 and 2020, so why were these brought up just prior to Geddis’ contract negotiations? Obviously to gain leverage under a threat of legal action. Also, why was Letha Reeves, Geddis’ assistant, paid $165,000? We will probably never know due to the confidentiality provision.
Now, under the settlement agreement Geddis’ contract has been extended four more school years and there is no guarantee she will not try this same thing again at some point.
The bottom line is this, every taxpayer living in the Danville school district will be forced to help pay this exorbitant settlement through higher taxes. Alicia Geddis and Letha Reeves are not assets to the Danville school system. They are huge liabilities and Danville is stuck with them.
John Fjestad, Danville
