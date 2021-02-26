Unfortunately, I must inform you that I will not be in the running for Danville District 118 School Board. Circumstances beyond my control have made me have to make this decision.
Upon the date of the election, you will see my name still on the ballot. If you could, please share with your family and friends to overlook my name so that a vote is not wasted.
I will be campaigning and giving my support to Elder Tyson Parks and Shannon Schroeder who I feel will be two great candidates and make a difference should they be elected to serve on this great school board.
Ricky Hoskins, Danville
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.