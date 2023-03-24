In less than two weeks, Danville voters will go to the polls in the municipal election and I encourage everyone to exercise their right to vote.
I would strongly encourage voters to vote for Jackie Vinson for mayor. Mayor Williams is a dedicated public servant and Danville is grateful for his service to this community, but it's time for a fresh face. Although, he's only been mayor for 4.5 years, he's been in the city government since 2009, serving as an alderman from 2009-2018.
Danville needs a mayor who listens and who welcomes feedback whether it be at a city council meeting or a comment or message on social media. Danville needs a mayor who will hold the aldermen accountable and encourage the aldermen to hold open public meetings such as town halls or meet-and-greets, because most people I talk to don't even know what ward they live in or who their aldermen are.
Danville needs a mayor who, as Mrs. Vinson has stated, will do more than the bare minimum required by law in terms of open, public gatherings. Danville needs a mayor who encourages the public to get involved in their local government and to run for elective office, because this year 4 of 7 aldermen seeking re-election are running unopposed. Danville needs Jackie Vinson.
Danville is my home and I love this city, but we need to see more interaction between our elected officials and our citizens for a more open and transparent government.
Ben Sears, Danville
