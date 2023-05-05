The turnout at the May 2 city council meeting by concerned citizens who are not in favor of Danville being an abortion hub was successful because the city leaders listened to what the people were saying and were willing to go with their constituents.
I am pro-life, but the comments from various concerned citizens and professional doctors, social workers, etc. were so well put that I can’t imagine the fear of lawsuits or greed even being worth considering.
It is about morality, and concern not only for the unborn and the mothers, but for the unsavory element that abortion clinics draw to neighborhoods or towns. Many people turn off when Christianity is mentioned but the Bible is clear in Habakkuk 2:12: “Woe to him who builds a town with bloodshed, who establishes a city by iniquity.”
It is bad enough having gambling all over the place. Illinois is not exactly a blessed state, and we can do better. Righteousness exalts a nation, we need a national turning back to our Christian roots and take the Bible as final authority.
Linda Jones, Danville
