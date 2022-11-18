As 2022 is coming to a close, Danville seems to be a mess. In an era of progress and change we seem committed to repeating the same cycles and honoring the "Good Ole' Boys Club" in hopes they may give the community some bread crumbs of appreciation.
We saw personal prejudice get in the way when Summer Sounds was suddenly up for grabs to anyone who had an interest in trying to coordinate it. We realized how much goes on behind the scenes when Joe Dunagan was fired from the arena and a lawsuit from the local hockey team closely followed. And of course we saw the Good Ole Boys Club in action with the firing of Alex Gale. It's worth mentioning we still have no evidence of any wrongdoing, but she is without a job.
We added what seems like 17 new car washes and a casino, which our community simply doesn't have the resources to support, but that doesn't matter to whoever is in charge.
Danville beats its chest and says, "there's no one better" then bites its nose off to spite its face. What is the actual plan to make positive changes to our city? Why are we dumping thousands of tax dollars into an interim manager's pocket at the airport instead of investing that money into things for our community? And why are we allowing the egos of weak people to stop us from making progress? We're better than this Danville, act like it.
Rachel Swyft, Catlin
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.