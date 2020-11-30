Damage done by Trump creates fearful future
It looks like Trump will not become Der Fuhrer now though he will do everything he can to sabotage Biden’s efforts to govern the country. Trump is the country’s biggest celebrity and it seems people can’t wait to hear his latest tweet whether they think it is ludicrous or whether they think it is the new sermon on the mount.
Trump’s high water mark was the weeks before the election when he was high on steroids doing multiple rallies daily which nearly got him a 2nd term. His followers will elevate the tale of his recovery from COVID-19 to winning the election only to have it stolen by elitist tech wizards and liberal college professors into a great myth which perhaps some future Wagner can turn into an Opera.
It must be hard for them to understand why God let the forces of darkness prevail but then it’s always hard to discern God’s motives. Pat Robertson may present his version (or vision) of what God’s plan was.
The biggest damage Trump has done is to show how easily trust in America’s institutions and traditions can be demolished by continual lies on social media. We must be fearful of some young aspiring autocrat who is more intelligent watching Trump and learning how to be devious and developing strategies to twist people’s fears and hatred into a mechanism he can employ to gain power.
Disinterest and failure to vote now could lead to the end of our 244 year democratic experiment
— Brian Knight, Ladoga
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.