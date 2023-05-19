As I entered the May 10 Board of Education meeting, I was left out of the loop of a plan to enshrine a board member to 2 additional years on the board he was not elected to.
In the early weeks after the election, I suggested to Board of Education President Ashton that Tyson Parks and myself simultaneously resign to limit the district legal liability a board mistake caused. This suggestion was quickly and quietly dismissed.
I voted no to the action naming Tyson Parks retroactively sitting in a seat that would give him 2 additional years on the Board of Education. This was my last action on the Danville District 118 Board for now.
Ironically, April Fool’s Day 2025 is our next Board of Education election. Our students, families, teachers, and taxpayers are not fools. The community has just witnessed the louder, more questioning board member quietly voted off without public rationale or debate.
Thomas Paine, influential thinker of our great democratic republic, once said, “He who does not dare offend cannot be honest.” There are those on the board, staff, parents, and people in the community who will not stop asking the tough questions. Pushing light into the dark places that prevent our children from reaching their full potential.
I intend to have my name on ballot April Fool’s Day 2025 for the Danville District 118 Board of Education. I invite others to join me. Three others to be exact.
Christopher Easton, Danville
