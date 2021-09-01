There is a proposed wind farm for the southern portion of Vermilion County. The current setback required by our county is feet. Invenergy’s acoustician, Dr. Schomer recommends a setback of 3,250.
I have a high school classmate who had a wind turbine built near her home in Frankfort, Ill., and she and her husband ended up selling their home and moving to New Mexico because their home was no longer habitable. I am afraid that that is what will happen to some residents of our county because our current board is more interested in generating tax dollars than looking out for the best interests of the people who put them in office rather than out-of-towners that are here to make some money.
The turbines are bigger than when the county setback was implemented and the 1,500 feet is outdated and needs to be revised to fit the current size of the turbines being put into service. I fear we will experience a mass exodus from the county if the installers are using the county’s current required setback.
It is time for the county board to act in the best interests of the residents who voted them into office and extend the setback instead of focusing on possible income.
Constance Almy, Indianola
