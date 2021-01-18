As a former resident of Danville/Vermilion County I was very excited to learn about a recent candidate for the 15th Congressional District.
Erika Weaver sounded exactly like who Vermilion County needs. But then, I was very sorry to learn of her loss. She was definitely the most qualified of the candidates running. When you learn that Mary Miller (her opponent) was endorsed by Trump as well as Jim Jordan of Ohio, one cannot help but wonder how Erika could have lost in her run for congress.
I was very disappointed to find that Vermilion County passed up the opportunity for a highly qualified person and instead chose a “female conservative” whose values align with a president who mocks the disabled, calls military people suckers and losers, treats women as sex objects? It’s time to ask “conservatives” some difficult questions, such as:
When did it become a conservative value to ignore facts, dwell in conspiracy theories, approve of white supremacy and ignore science and the environment? How do “conservatives” feel about the treatment of immigrants and children caged at our borders, the global image of our nation, health care needs of our people or the inequity of social justice? How do they feel about incompetence, the lack of leadership and the fomenting of sedition?
If a Republican who appeared at the Trump rally on Jan. 6 sees that behavior as acceptable, then it is sad commentary about the 15th district.
Jan Kruse, Urbana
