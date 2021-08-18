An old song from Sesame Street goes, “Oh, everyone makes mistakes, oh, yes they do … Everyone makes mistakes, so why can’t you?”
Rantoul has made the mistake of investing its citizens’ money in a coal-fired power plant, Prairie State, that has had huge cost overruns, passed on to its customers. More importantly, PS is the largest industrial source of carbon dioxide in Illinois. It also emits huge amounts of other toxic pollutants. Its toxin-filled coal ash ponds cover one and a quarter square miles.
Senator Scott Bennett has made the mistake of failing to support the governor’s Clean Energy bill. In the governor’s Clean Energy bill are plans to close Prairie State. Perhaps Senator Bennett has erroneously calculated that PS closure would hurt Rantoul voters. It wouldn’t. Coal is the energy source of the past. Renewable energy sources reduce both pollution and long-term costs, making us all the winners with cleaner air and water.
Senator Bennett needs us to remind him that the health of Illinois citizens is far more important than illusory corporate profits based on pollution. Please contact Senator Bennett (217-355-5252) and ask him to support the governor’s Clean Energy bill.
Thanks for helping achieve cleaner air and water.
Carolyn Casady Trimble, Urbana
