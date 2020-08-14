Cartoon unfair in depiction of Biden
Your editorial cartoon on Thursday showed Joe Biden forgetting his own name. There is no basis for that.
Perhaps you meant to criticize Donald Trump for saying the 1917 (actually 1918) flu pandemic ended World War II. Or that he was unable to pronounce “Yosemite”, among other big words. Or maybe you just approve of the way this administration handles crises that it has created.
Anyway, it was a “brilliant” lack of concern for most of your readers who have suffered under a corrupt and inept group of con-men.
— Greg Wilson, Catlin
