The editorial page cartoon for this past weekend's edition of the Commercial-News was in very poor taste. We are finally engaging in legitimate national, regional and local conversations about mental health. To run a cartoon like this one only adds to the stigma and misunderstanding surrounding the issue, and is an insult to those who are struggling with mental health issues.
You should do better, Commercial-News.
Jim Russell, Danville
